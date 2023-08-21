IonQ: One Top Reason Now that Challenges Strong Business Momentum

IonQ shares have surged nearly 356% in 2023 making investors extremely happy but now the price is completely disconnected from its fundamentals

Summary
  • IonQ is shaping the future of cloud computing.
  • The shares have skyrocketed in 2023 and the company has been very active in announcing important business news.
  • There is now a big warning, as the stock price is hard to justify with the revenue trend and absence of profitability.
IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial) is a quantum computing hardware and software company based in College Park, Maryland. The company is developing a general-purpose trapped ion quantum computer and software to generate, optimize, and execute quantum circuits. IonQ Inc (IONQ)'s quantum computer is based on trapped ions, which are atoms that have been stripped of their electrons and held in place by electric fields. Trapped ions are a promising platform for quantum computing because they can be manipulated very precisely and they have long coherence times, which means that they can maintain their quantum state for long periods of time.

IonQ's Mission and Performance

IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial) is on a mission to build the world's best quantum computers to solve the world's most complex problems. The company believes that quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize many industries, including finance, chemistry, and materials science. Investors in IonQ Inc (IONQ) shares should be very happy as the 1-year performance is about 153%, and even better the year-to-date return is an astonishing one, nearly 356%. Given this meteoric surge in stock price, I now believe that there is a major problem investors should focus on, the valuation is too stretched, and the market capitalization is out of sync with the revenue figures over the past two years.

Recent Business Developments

The firm announced its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 10, reporting $5.5 Million in Revenue, above the high end of the range, and the 2023 full-year revenue outlook increased to $18.9 million to $19.3 million.

Financial Outlook and Stock Dilution

IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial) also Increased the 2023 full-year bookings outlook to $49 million to $56 million. For a company with a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, the revenue is too low to justify this valuation. Some of the latest financial ratios for IonQ Inc (IONQ) show that its valuation is now way too high.

IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial)'s price-to-sales Ratio is 234.48, the price-to-book value ratio is 5.71, and Enterprise value-to-revenue is 183.54. In contrast, IonQ Inc (IONQ)’s technology and hardware industry has median values of 1.38, 1.81, and 1.34 respectively for the price-to-sales ratio. Rprice-to0-book- value ratio and Enterprise-value-to-revenue.

Another important problem I now see for this cloud computing company is that for the period 2021-2022 is losing money, and its operating income has been getting more negative, - $38.6 million for 2021 and -$85.74 million for 2022. I see that the research and development expenses have increased and this is also true for the selling, general, and administrative expenses. Without substantial revenue, it will be hard for IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial) to report a positive operating income and net income.

I also see that there is stock dilution over the past three years, as in 2020 the firm had 115 million shares outstanding, and in 2022 it had 198 million shares outstanding.

Conclusion

IonQ Inc (

IONQ, Financial) is one of the leading companies in the quantum computing industry. It is well-funded, has a strong team of scientists and engineers, and is making significant progress in the development of quantum computers. IonQ Inc (IONQ) is well-positioned to be a major player in the quantum computing revolution. However, the firm is losing money and it is still making minimal revenue that cannot justify its lofty valuation. The future might seem bright for IonQ Inc (IONQ) and its business, but now I do not see attractive its shares.

