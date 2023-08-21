Is Teradyne Inc (TER) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of Teradyne Inc (TER) using GuruFocus' proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of TER
Article's Main Image

Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 2.09%, culminating in a 3-month gain of 13.46%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.37, the question on the minds of potential investors is: Is the stock fairly valued? This article attempts to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to discover more about Teradyne's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) is a leading provider of automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems. Additionally, the firm offers wireless testing devices and has been in the industrial automation market since 2015, selling collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne's most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing, serving vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment. The current stock price stands at $103.86, compared to the GF Value of $99.57, indicating a fair valuation.

1691117132516950016.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given the current price of $103.86 per share, Teradyne (

TER, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. This suggests that the long-term return of Teradyne's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1691117234593726464.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Understanding a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Teradyne's cash-to-debt ratio of 6 is better than 65.83% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, and its overall financial strength is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1691117307167768576.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Teradyne has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 22.32%, better than 83.82% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. These figures indicate strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Teradyne's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 53.7% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 14.7% ranks worse than 59.74% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Teradyne's ROIC is 23.58, and its WACC is 13.76, indicating a healthy return on invested capital.

1691117372410167296.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne (

TER, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company boasts strong financial health and profitability, although its growth ranks lower than 59.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Teradyne stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.