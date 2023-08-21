NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) is a leading player in the semiconductor industry, boasting a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion. As of August 14, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $426, marking a 4.27% gain for the day. However, over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a 6.11% decline. Despite this recent dip, NVIDIA's GF Score of 83/100 indicates good outperformance potential, suggesting that the company's stock could be a promising investment.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked, and the ranks are weighted differently when calculating the total score. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors.

NVIDIA's GF Score in Comparison

When compared to its competitors in the semiconductor industry, NVIDIA holds its own. Broadcom Inc ( AVGO, Financial) has a GF Score of 81, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc ( AMD, Financial) and Texas Instruments Inc ( TXN, Financial) have GF Scores of 90 and 97, respectively. This places NVIDIA in a competitive position within its industry.

Financial Strength Analysis

NVIDIA's Financial Strength Rank stands at 8/10, indicating a strong financial situation. This rank is determined by factors such as interest coverage (17.29), debt to revenue ratio (0.47), and Altman Z score (32.16). These figures suggest that NVIDIA is well-positioned to manage its debt and maintain financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 10/10, indicating high profitability and consistency. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (17.37%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. This suggests that NVIDIA has a strong track record of generating profits.

Growth Rank Analysis

NVIDIA's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is determined by factors such as 5-year revenue growth rate (25.70%), 3-year revenue growth rate (34.50%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (19.40%). These figures suggest that NVIDIA has been successful in expanding its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, indicating a low price-to-GF-Value ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

Momentum Rank Analysis

NVIDIA's Momentum Rank is 3/10, indicating a relatively low momentum ratio. This suggests that the stock's price performance may not be as strong as some investors might hope.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA's overall performance, as indicated by its GF Score and individual ranks, is promising. Despite recent dips in stock price, the company's strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth suggest good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider the company's low GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank when making investment decisions.