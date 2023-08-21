Dick's Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS, Financial), a leading player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, is currently trading at $145.25 with a market capitalization of $12.53 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.25% today and a 7.60% increase over the past four weeks. The GF Score of DKS is 88 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of DKS is ranked 7 out of 10. This ranking is based on the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. DKS has a robust interest coverage of 16.81, indicating its ability to meet its interest expenses. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.34, which is relatively low, suggesting a manageable debt level. Furthermore, the Altman Z score of 4.14 indicates a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank of DKS is 9 out of 10, reflecting its high profitability. The company's operating margin is 11.37%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The 5-year average trend of the Operating Margin is 25.00%, suggesting an uptrend in profitability. DKS has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, with a Predictability Rank of 3.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of DKS is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.20%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 27.00%, suggesting a robust growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of DKS is 3 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of DKS is 6 out of 10, reflecting a moderate momentum in the stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

DKS faces competition from Five Below Inc ( FIVE, Financial), Casey's General Stores Inc ( CASY, Financial), and Williams-Sonoma Inc ( WSM, Financial). These competitors have GF Scores of 95, 91, and 94 respectively. Despite the intense competition, DKS's GF Score of 88 suggests that it has a good potential to outperform in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DKS's overall GF Score of 88 and its strong rankings in Financial Strength, Profitability, and Growth indicate a promising future performance. However, its relatively low GF Value Rank suggests that the stock is currently overvalued. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.