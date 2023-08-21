Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), a leading player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, is currently trading at $145.25 with a market capitalization of $12.53 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.25% today and a 7.60% increase over the past four weeks. The GF Score of DKS is 88 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.
Financial Strength Analysis
The Financial Strength of DKS is ranked 7 out of 10. This ranking is based on the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. DKS has a robust interest coverage of 16.81, indicating its ability to meet its interest expenses. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.34, which is relatively low, suggesting a manageable debt level. Furthermore, the Altman Z score of 4.14 indicates a low risk of bankruptcy.
Profitability Rank Analysis
The Profitability Rank of DKS is 9 out of 10, reflecting its high profitability. The company's operating margin is 11.37%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. The 5-year average trend of the Operating Margin is 25.00%, suggesting an uptrend in profitability. DKS has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, with a Predictability Rank of 3.5.
Growth Rank Analysis
The Growth Rank of DKS is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.20%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 27.00%, suggesting a robust growth in the company's business operations.
GF Value Rank Analysis
The GF Value Rank of DKS is 3 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.
Momentum Rank Analysis
The Momentum Rank of DKS is 6 out of 10, reflecting a moderate momentum in the stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.
Competitor Analysis
DKS faces competition from Five Below Inc (FIVE, Financial), Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial), and Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial). These competitors have GF Scores of 95, 91, and 94 respectively. Despite the intense competition, DKS's GF Score of 88 suggests that it has a good potential to outperform in the future.
Conclusion
In conclusion, DKS's overall GF Score of 88 and its strong rankings in Financial Strength, Profitability, and Growth indicate a promising future performance. However, its relatively low GF Value Rank suggests that the stock is currently overvalued. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.