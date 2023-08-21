Arnold Van Den Berg's Q2 2023 Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investment firm,

Arnold Van Den Berg , recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, led by Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio), is known for its value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. This approach has led to a diverse portfolio of 106 stocks, valued at $278 million.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were BRK.B (7.75%), PXD (6.89%), and GOOG (5.08%). These stocks represent a mix of sectors, reflecting the firm's diversified investment strategy.

1691174384837853184.png

Significant Trades

Among the notable trades of the quarter,

Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) significantly reduced its stake in Powell Industries Inc (NAS:POWL) by 90,642 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.44%. The stock traded at an average price of $51.81 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, POWL's price stood at $80.56, with a market cap of $955.49 million. The stock has seen a substantial return of 202.49% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 8/10 and 6/10, respectively. The valuation ratios indicate a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46, and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The firm also increased its position in Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR), purchasing an additional 48,186 shares for a total holding of 144,292 shares. This trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $37.13 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, COHR's price was $47.2, with a market cap of $6.58 billion. Despite a negative return of -11.26% over the past year, the firm's investment suggests confidence in the company's future performance. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5/10 and 9/10, respectively. The valuation ratios show a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25, and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

Lastly, the firm reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 14,196 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.85%. The stock traded at an average price of $172.83 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, ABC's price was $187.57, with a market cap of $37.67 billion. The stock has returned 26.05% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 7/10, respectively. The valuation ratios indicate a price-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-book ratio of 55.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77, and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

In conclusion,

Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a strategic mix of holdings and trades, reflecting the firm's value-oriented investment philosophy. The firm's moves provide valuable insights for investors looking to understand market trends and potential investment opportunities.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.