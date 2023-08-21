Bill Gates' Q2 2023 Investment Moves: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor and philanthropist

Bill Gates recently disclosed his investment activities for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Gates, known for his strategic and long-term investment approach, has a portfolio that is a blend of technology, finance, and consumer goods stocks. His investment philosophy is rooted in the belief of investing in companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

The guru's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 23 stocks with a total value of $42.06 billion. The top holdings were Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with 31.79%, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.B, Financial) with 20.38%, and Canadian National Railway (CNI) with 15.78%.

1691193013579022336.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the guru’s top three trades of the quarter:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B)

During the quarter, Gates purchased 5,453,008 shares of Berkshire Hathaway, increasing his total holding to 25,142,853 shares. This trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $326.09 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, BRK.B had a price of $358.48 and a market cap of $781.37 billion. The stock has returned 18.82% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, BRK.B has a price-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87, and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gates established a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev, purchasing 1,703,000 shares, which constituted a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $60.58 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, BUD had a price of $56.35 and a market cap of $111.31 billion. The stock has returned 4.00% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, BUD has a price-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93, and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Gates sold out of his 2,500,000-share investment in Weber Inc. The previous weight of this investment in the portfolio was 0.06%. The shares traded for an average price of $8.15 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WEBR had a price of $8.12 and a market cap of $436.43 million. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. In terms of valuation, WEBR has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

In conclusion, Gates' Q2 2023 investment activities reflect his strategic approach to investing, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and potential for growth. His portfolio adjustments provide valuable insights for investors looking to understand market trends and make informed investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.