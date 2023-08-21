Steve Mandel's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Steve Mandel recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Mandel, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a diverse portfolio of 29 stocks with a total value of $10.91 billion. His top holdings for the quarter were Microsoft (MSFT) at 7.81%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) at 5.93%, and Amazon (AMZN) at 5.85%.

1691193013411250176.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following are the three most significant trades Mandel made during the quarter:

1. Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)

Mandel initiated a new position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc, purchasing 3,973,262 shares. This investment represents a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $77.93 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, LYV's price was $86.16, with a market cap of $19.83 billion. Despite a -12.15% return over the past year, GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5 and 4 out of 10, respectively. LYV's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 83.65, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93, and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

2. Workday Inc (NAS:WDAY)

Mandel reduced his stake in Workday Inc by 1,687,141 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 3.23%. The shares were traded at an average price of $200.41 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WDAY's price was $228.11, with a market cap of $59.54 billion. The stock has returned 29.36% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5 and 4 out of 10, respectively. WDAY's valuation metrics include a price-book ratio of 10.02, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 185.66, and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NAS:AMD)

Mandel completely sold out his 2,833,633-share investment in Advanced Micro Devices Inc, which previously accounted for 2.57% of the portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $103.9 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, AMD's price was $111.98, with a market cap of $180.92 billion. The stock has returned 11.06% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 8 and 7 out of 10, respectively. AMD's valuation metrics include a price-book ratio of 3.28, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.79, and a price-sales ratio of 8.32.

In conclusion,

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant trades in the technology and entertainment sectors. His investment decisions reflect a keen understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to value investing principles.

