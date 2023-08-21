Andreas Halvorsen's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

37 minutes ago
Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment guru, recently filed his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Halvorsen is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of growth stocks. His firm's portfolio contained 85 stocks with a total value of $24.34 billion at the end of the quarter.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Halvorsen's portfolio were Visa Inc. (V) with 6.97% of the portfolio, Danaher Corporation (

DHR, Financial) with 4.20%, and APG Asset Management (APG) with 3.83%.

Major Trades

During the quarter, Halvorsen made significant changes to his portfolio. Here are the top three trades:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NAS:BBIO)

Halvorsen reduced his investment in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 1,500,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.23%. The stock traded for an average price of $32.52 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, BBIO's price was $31.55 with a market cap of $5.13 billion. The stock has returned 171.98% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. In terms of valuation, BBIO has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 852.73.

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK)

Halvorsen also reduced his investment in McKesson Corp by 2,682,937 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 4.5%. The stock traded for an average price of $383.91 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, MCK's price was $438 with a market cap of $59.09 billion. The stock has returned 20.54% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, MCK has a price-earnings ratio of 16.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49, and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR)

Halvorsen established a new position in Danaher Corp, purchasing 4,256,761 shares, giving the stock a 4.2% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $239 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DHR's price was $257.18 with a market cap of $189.89 billion. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, DHR has a price-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.44, and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

In conclusion, Halvorsen's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a diversified portfolio with a focus on growth stocks. His top trades reflect his investment philosophy of long-term capital appreciation. Investors can gain valuable insights from Halvorsen's investment strategies and portfolio adjustments.

