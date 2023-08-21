Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 10, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 756,874 shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (

JRI, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 10, 2023, with Saba Capital Management acquiring the shares at a price of $11.39 each. This addition increased the firm's total holdings in JRI to 1,396,535 shares, representing 0.3% of its portfolio and 5.09% of JRI's total shares. The transaction had a 0.16% impact on Saba Capital Management's portfolio.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a portfolio of 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1691208830488150016.png

Overview of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (

JRI, Financial) is a US-based closed-end fund. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and debt securities issued by real asset-related companies worldwide. As of August 14, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $309.678 million and a stock price of $11.28. The company's GF Score is 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential.1691208728017108992.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, JRI's stock price has decreased by 0.97%. The stock has also experienced a year-to-date price change ratio of -4.81% and a price change ratio of -36.34% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). These figures suggest a downward trend in the stock's performance.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

JRI's financial health is evaluated based on several metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a poor financial situation. Its Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are not applicable due to insufficient data.

The Stock's Industry Performance

JRI operates in the Asset Management industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) ranks within the industry are 1398 and 1365, respectively. These ranks, coupled with a negative ROE of -17.65% and a negative ROA of -12.01%, suggest that JRI's performance is lagging within its industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management's recent acquisition of JRI shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given JRI's poor financial health and performance metrics, the transaction's potential implications for value investors remain uncertain. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.