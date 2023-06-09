Trigran Investments, Inc. Reduces Stake in Quotient Technology Inc

Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT, Financial) by selling 4,977,846 shares on June 9, 2023. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the investment philosophy of Trigran Investments, and a detailed overview of Quotient Technology Inc.

About Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a distinguished investment firm based in Northbrook, Illinois. The firm manages a portfolio of 23 stocks, with a total equity of $1.04 billion. Its top holdings include Harmonic Inc (HLIT, Financial), Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial), Synaptics Inc (SYNA, Financial), Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial), and Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Technology and Communication Services sectors. 1691208926143447040.png

Transaction Overview

The transaction took place on June 9, 2023, with

Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. by 99.80%. The firm sold 4,977,846 shares at a trade price of $3.21 per share, leaving it with a total of 10,000 shares in the company. This transaction had a -1.54% impact on the firm's portfolio and currently represents 0.01% of Quotient Technology Inc.'s total shares.

Quotient Technology Inc: A Brief Overview

Quotient Technology Inc, listed under the symbol QUOT, is a US-based promotions and media technology company. The company, which went public on March 7, 2014, operates in the Media and Promotion segments. It has a market capitalization of $394.929 million. Quotient Technology Inc. uses its platforms and suite of omnichannel solutions to deliver targeted digital promotions and media for advertisers and retailers. 1691208907944361984.png

Financial Health and Stock Performance of Quotient Technology Inc

Quotient Technology Inc. has a Financial Strength Rank of 5/10 and a Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating a relatively low growth rate. The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate momentum in the stock price.

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 23.36%, with a year-to-date increase of 15.79%. However, the stock has declined by 85.41% since its IPO. The company's GF Score is 52/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Implications of the Transaction

The reduction of

Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in Quotient Technology Inc. could be a strategic move based on the company's financial health and stock performance. The company's low growth rank, modest overvaluation, and poor future performance potential might have influenced the firm's decision. However, the stock's moderate momentum and recent gains could offer some potential for value investors.

As of August 14, 2023, the largest holder of Quotient Technology Inc. is GAMCO Investors. It's crucial for investors to monitor the stock's performance and the investment decisions of major stakeholders to make informed investment decisions.

This transaction analysis provides valuable insights into the investment strategies of

Trigran Investments, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and the financial health and performance of Quotient Technology Inc. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

