Is Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Significantly Undervalued?

An Analysis of the Intrinsic Value and Future Prospects of Generac Holdings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Generac Holdings Inc (

GNRC, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 4.35%, and a 3-month gain of 0.57%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.41, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Generac Holdings, encouraging readers to delve deeper into the company's financial performance.

Company Overview

Generac Power Systems, operating under Generac Holdings, designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The company offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. The majority of total sales are generated in the United States.

Despite a current stock price of $112.24, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $329.22. This discrepancy suggests that Generac Holdings may be significantly undervalued. The company has a market cap of $7 billion and sales of $4 billion.

1691215683049750528.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

Generac Holdings, with its current price of $112.24 per share and a market cap of $7 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. This undervaluation suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1691215660165627904.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Generac Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, ranking worse than 91.59% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Generac Holdings is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1691215704243568640.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Generac Holdings, with high profit margins and a operating margin of 8.11%, ranks better than 57.52% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The company's overall profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Generac Holdings is 26.3%, ranking better than 87.76% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, ranking better than 65.56% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Generac Holdings's ROIC was 6.35, while its WACC came in at 10.71.

1691215722891444224.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 65.56% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more information about Generac Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.