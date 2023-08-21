Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): A Fair Valuation Amidst Strong Growth

An in-depth analysis of AMD's financial performance and intrinsic value

1 hours ago
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (

AMD, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 4.1%, and a 3-month gain of 17.55%, despite a Loss Per Share of 0.02. The question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question by conducting a detailed valuation analysis of Advanced Micro Devices. Read on for an insightful exploration of the company's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of its sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. AMD acquired graphics processor and chipset maker ATI in 2006 in an effort to improve its positioning in the PC food chain. In 2009, the firm spun out its manufacturing operations to form the foundry GlobalFoundries. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

Advanced Micro Devices (

AMD, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $111.98 per share, Advanced Micro Devices has a market cap of $180.90 billion, indicating that the stock is trading around its fair value.

Because Advanced Micro Devices is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. Advanced Micro Devices has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.2, which ranks better than 51.95% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Advanced Micro Devices is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Advanced Micro Devices has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.90 billion and Loss Per Share of $0.02. Its operating margin is -1.73%, which ranks worse than 74.06% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Advanced Micro Devices at 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Advanced Micro Devices is 35.7%, which ranks better than 89.03% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 76%, which ranks better than 90.65% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Advanced Micro Devices's ROIC is -0.08 while its WACC came in at 15.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Advanced Micro Devices (

AMD, Financial) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90.65% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Advanced Micro Devices stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
