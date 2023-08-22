On August 11, 2023, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, a prominent investment firm, reduced its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reduce its stake in Bristow Group Inc by 2,447 shares, representing a 0.07% change in the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $30.52 each. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 3,652,684 shares in Bristow Group Inc, accounting for 45.25% of its portfolio and 12.96% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, based at 25 Maple Street, 2nd Floor, Summit, NJ, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds stocks in eight companies, with a total equity of $246 million. Its top holdings include Chevron Corp( CVX, Financial), Valero Energy Corp( VLO, Financial), Exxon Mobil Corp( XOM, Financial), Bristow Group Inc( VTOL, Financial), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial). The firm is heavily invested in the Energy and Communication Services sectors.

Profile of the Traded Company

Bristow Group Inc ( VTOL, Financial), a US-based company, provides vertical flight solutions. The company offers aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national, and independent energy companies. It also provides commercial search and rescue services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the UK on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). The company's market capitalization stands at $835.985 million, with a current stock price of $29.67. The company's PE percentage is 134.86, indicating that it is currently profitable. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $31.78.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has seen a decrease of 2.79%. However, since its IPO on June 12, 2020, the stock has gained 81.8%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 16.31%. The stock's GF Score is 61/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 3/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. The stock's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 5/10 and 10/10, respectively.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Financials

The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.25, ranking 671st in the industry. Its interest coverage is 0.78, ranking 735th. The stock's ROE and ROA are 0.81 and 0.35, respectively, ranking 670th and 674th. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 1.49.

Performance of the Traded Stock in the Market

The stock's RSI 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day values are 25.01, 39.77, and 48.40, respectively. The stock's momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 4.65 and 3.20, respectively. The stock's RSI 14-day rank and momentum index 6 - 1 month rank are 642 and 299, respectively.

The Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The guru holding the most shares of Bristow Group Inc is Donald Smith & Co. The exact percentage of the traded stock held by this guru is not provided.

In conclusion, the transaction by Solus Alternative Asset Management LP has had a minimal impact on its portfolio and the overall performance of Bristow Group Inc. The firm's decision to reduce its stake in the company may be influenced by various factors, including the company's current financial performance and market conditions. Investors are advised to conduct further research before making investment decisions.