Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Light & Wonder Inc

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 30, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in Light & Wonder Inc (

LNW, Financial), a leading cross-platform gaming company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the guru's portfolio, and an overview of Light & Wonder Inc, along with an analysis of the stock's performance, valuation, financial health, and profitability.

Introduction to Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is a renowned investment firm based in Sydney. The firm's portfolio comprises 13 stocks, with a total equity of $4.56 billion. Its top holdings include Liberty Formula One Group (

FWONK, Financial), Light & Wonder Inc (LNW, Financial), Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial), and Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Communication Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1691389462593929216.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 76,990,414 shares of Light & Wonder Inc at a traded price of $68.76 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 85,290,648 shares, representing 9.36% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock and 60.08% of the guru's portfolio. The transaction had a significant impact of 54.23% on the guru's portfolio.

Overview of Light & Wonder Inc

Light & Wonder Inc, listed under the symbol LNW, is a US-based cross-platform gaming company. The company, which went public on March 25, 1993, operates in the Travel & Leisure industry and has a market capitalization of $6.9 billion. Its business segments include Gaming, iGaming, and SciPlay. The company's GF Score stands at 67/100, indicating a fair future performance potential. 1691389439319736320.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock's price has increased by 9.83% to $75.52. The stock's PE percentage is 19.07, and it is fairly valued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $72.60 and a Price to GF Value of 1.04. The stock has gained 2728.46% since its IPO and 29.94% year-to-date.

Stock's Financial Health and Profitability

Light & Wonder Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 1.90. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.23, and its interest coverage is 1.77.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's momentum rank is 9/10, with RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day values of 87.84, 80.20, and 74.32, respectively. The stock's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 7.15, and for 12 - 1 month is 18.74. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

The significant addition of Light & Wonder Inc shares by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd underscores the firm's confidence in the gaming company's prospects. The transaction has considerably influenced the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance. With a fair GF Value and a promising momentum rank, Light & Wonder Inc presents an interesting investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health and profitability ranks before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.