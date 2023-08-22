On June 30, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in Light & Wonder Inc ( LNW, Financial), a leading cross-platform gaming company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the guru's portfolio, and an overview of Light & Wonder Inc, along with an analysis of the stock's performance, valuation, financial health, and profitability.

Introduction to Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is a renowned investment firm based in Sydney. The firm's portfolio comprises 13 stocks, with a total equity of $4.56 billion. Its top holdings include Liberty Formula One Group ( FWONK, Financial), Light & Wonder Inc ( LNW, Financial), Zillow Group Inc ( Z, Financial), Zillow Group Inc ( ZG, Financial), and Warner Music Group Corp ( WMG, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Communication Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 76,990,414 shares of Light & Wonder Inc at a traded price of $68.76 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 85,290,648 shares, representing 9.36% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock and 60.08% of the guru's portfolio. The transaction had a significant impact of 54.23% on the guru's portfolio.

Overview of Light & Wonder Inc

Light & Wonder Inc, listed under the symbol LNW, is a US-based cross-platform gaming company. The company, which went public on March 25, 1993, operates in the Travel & Leisure industry and has a market capitalization of $6.9 billion. Its business segments include Gaming, iGaming, and SciPlay. The company's GF Score stands at 67/100, indicating a fair future performance potential.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, the stock's price has increased by 9.83% to $75.52. The stock's PE percentage is 19.07, and it is fairly valued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $72.60 and a Price to GF Value of 1.04. The stock has gained 2728.46% since its IPO and 29.94% year-to-date.

Stock's Financial Health and Profitability

Light & Wonder Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 1.90. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.23, and its interest coverage is 1.77.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's momentum rank is 9/10, with RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day values of 87.84, 80.20, and 74.32, respectively. The stock's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 7.15, and for 12 - 1 month is 18.74. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

The significant addition of Light & Wonder Inc shares by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd underscores the firm's confidence in the gaming company's prospects. The transaction has considerably influenced the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance. With a fair GF Value and a promising momentum rank, Light & Wonder Inc presents an interesting investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health and profitability ranks before making investment decisions.