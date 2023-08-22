Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) is a leading provider of comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, patient access solutions, and other enabling services. The company partners with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation and improve the lives of patients worldwide. This biotechnology firm has made important progress in profitability over the last three years reporting positive net income in 2021 and in 2022, compared to other biotechnology firms that mostly report net losses.

However, I see two main problems now for the shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial). The valuation seems to be expensive and there is a lack of revenue growth.

Why invest in biotechnology firms

According to data from Market Data Forecast, the global consumer healthcare market is growing rapidly. The global consumer healthcare market is expected to reach $322.93 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is being driven by many factors, including an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Biotechnology companies are developing innovative new treatments for diseases, using cutting-edge technologies to develop new treatments for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic diseases. These new treatments have the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients and generate significant returns for investors.

Innovation and Investment in Biotechnology

The biotechnology industry is highly innovative. The biotechnology industry is constantly evolving and innovating, which creates opportunities for investors to profit from early-stage companies that develop successful products.

The biotechnology industry is attractive to venture capital investors. Venture capital investors are attracted to the biotechnology industry because of the potential for high returns. In 2022, venture capitalists invested $61.6 billion in the biotechnology industry, which was the second-highest amount of investment in any sector.

Risks in Biotechnology Investment

Of course, there are also some risks associated with investing in biotechnology firms. The development process for new drugs is long and expensive. It can take many years and millions of dollars to develop a new drug and bring it to market. This means that there is a high risk of failure for biotechnology companies.

The regulatory approval process is complex and time-consuming. Biotechnology companies need to obtain regulatory approval from the FDA before they can market their products. This process can be lengthy and expensive, and it can delay the commercialization of new products.

The biotechnology industry is highly competitive. Many biotechnology companies are competing for a limited market share. This means that it can be difficult for biotechnology companies to achieve profitability.

Overall, the biotechnology industry is a promising sector with the potential for high returns. However, investors should carefully consider the risks before investing in biotechnology firms. How do Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) shares stand now in this biotechnology environment?

Fortrea's Financial Performance

Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) reported its second-quarter 2023 financial results On August 14, 2023, which were a beat on EPS and on revenue. The EPS GAAP number of $0.32 was beat by $0.20, and the revenue of $793.00 million was beat by $21.49 million. The shares closed nearly 12% down on August 14, at $26.90 on the increased volume of 4,929,275 shares compared to the average volume of 2,475,723 shares per day.

Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) for the second -quarter of 2023 reported flat revenue growth for the three months that ended on June 30, 2023, as revenue of $793 million was less than revenue of $793.1 million for the same period a year ago. For the six months ended on June 30, 2023 revenue of $1,557.2 million was lower than revenue of $1,572.1 for the six months ended on June 30, 2022.

Increasing Costs and Declining Profitability

However total costs and expenses seem to be rising, which is not a good thing for profitability. Total costs for the second -quarter of 2023 increased to $759.2 million compared to $721.9 million a year ago. As a result of this operating income declined to $33.8 million versus $71.2 million a year ago. It is very hard for a company with declining operating income to present rising net income. This is because net income is derived from operating income deducting interest expenses and taxes. It is no surprise therefore that Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) reported a net income of $28.3 million compared to a net income of $66.4 million a year ago.

“Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) is now an independent CRO, as we successfully completed our spin at the end of June. This independence will allow Fortrea to focus our investments to improve research and delight our customers,” said Tom Pike, chairman and chief executive officer of Fortrea. This is an important moment but what I understand is that Fortrea plans to invest more in research and development, or in other words increase the operating expenses, which should add more pressure on its profitability over the next quarters.

Fortrea's Profitability and Revenue Growth

It is great to see that Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial) reported a net income of -$359.2 million in 2020, and has managed to turn profitable, with net income of $98 million for 2021 and $192.9 million for 2022.

However, the firm does not grow in terms of revenue. After an 18.49% sales growth in 2021 to $3.06 billion from $2.58 billion in 2020, in 2022 the sales growth of 1.26% to $3.1 billion lost momentum.

For the full year 2023, Fortea expects revenue in the range of $3,034 million to $3,096 million which shows nearly flat or a minimal negative sales growth. This is not positive for the stock.

Fortrea's Valuation

What about its valuation you may ask? The shares trade at a PE Ratio (TTM) of 168.12 which I find too expensive now. Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial)'s Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow Ratio is 707.89, which is also an extremely high value in my opinion.

Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE, Financial)'s price-to-sales ratio is 3.11, ranked better than 76.7% of 1013 companies in the Biotechnology industry and well below the Industry Median of 9.75. Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE)'s price-to-book value ratio is 1.32, ranked better than 71.27% of 1361 companies in the Biotechnology industry, and lower than the Industry median of 2.31.

Outlook for Fortrea Holdings Inc ( FTRE , Financial)

Although the valuation is mixed, I do not have a positive outlook now for Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) stock, as I am concerned about the complete absence of sales growth, and I see profitability declining. On the flip side, I think the firm now after its spin-off has more freedom to focus on strategic products, and ideas to provide shareholder value. The spin-off results may take a few quarters to see any material improvement so patience is now the key.