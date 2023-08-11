Insider Buying: Co-President and CIO Daniel Pietrzak Acquires 5000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 11, 2023, Daniel Pietrzak, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer of FS KKR Capital Corp (

FSK, Financial), purchased 5000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Daniel Pietrzak is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the investment industry. As Co-President and CIO of FS KKR Capital Corp, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decision-making and investment operations. His recent purchase of FSK shares underscores his belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

FS KKR Capital Corp is a leading investment firm that provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through its large-scale, diversified platform and strategic partnerships with leading institutional investors.

Over the past year, Daniel Pietrzak has purchased a total of 11,000 shares and sold none, indicating a strong bullish sentiment towards the company. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history for FS KKR Capital Corp, which shows 10 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

1691419491449176064.png

On the day of Pietrzak's recent buy, shares of FS KKR Capital Corp were trading at $20.12, giving the company a market cap of $5.67 billion. Despite the relatively high price-earnings ratio of 20.25, which is above the industry median of 14.14 and the company's historical median, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DFSK?width=560&height=450&t=1692100838

With a price of $20.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.49, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Daniel Pietrzak, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status, presents a compelling case for potential investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.