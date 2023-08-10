Kynam Capital Management, LP Boosts Stake in 2seventy bio Inc

Firm real-time pick highlight

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Firm increases its holding in TSVT
Article's Main Image

On August 10, 2023,

Kynam Capital Management, LP , a Princeton-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the firm's investment philosophy, and the traded stock's performance.

Introduction to Kynam Capital Management, LP

Kynam Capital Management, LP, located at 221 Elm Road, Princeton, NJ, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Celldex Therapeutics Inc (

CLDX, Financial), Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX, Financial), Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), and 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $727 million. 1691449938359091200.png

Transaction Overview

The firm added 11,347,341 shares of 2seventy bio Inc, increasing its stake by 232.02%. The transaction was executed at a price of $5.92 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in the company to 16,238,047 shares. This transaction had an 8.46% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased the firm's position in the traded stock to 32.35%.

2seventy bio Inc: A Closer Look

2seventy bio Inc, a US-based cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of transformative treatments for cancer. The company, which went public on October 18, 2021, operates in a single segment, focusing on researching, developing, and commercializing potentially transformative treatments for cancer. The company's market cap stands at $319.945 million, with a current stock price of $6.34. 1691449920067731456.png

However, the company's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 5/10 and 1/10 respectively, while its Growth Rank is not available due to lack of growth data. The company's Altman Z score is -0.40, indicating potential financial distress. Additionally, the company's interest coverage is not applicable due to no interest expense data.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds the most shares in 2seventy bio Inc. However, with this recent transaction, Kynam Capital Management, LP has significantly increased its stake in the company, demonstrating its confidence in the company's potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kynam Capital Management, LP's recent acquisition of 2seventy bio Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the company's low GF Score and Growth Rank, the firm's increased stake suggests a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence, considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.