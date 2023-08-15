On August 15, 2023, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 1.95%, bringing its 3-month gain to 12.77%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.06, the question arises: is D.R. Horton fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of D.R. Horton, using the GF Value Line. Read on to understand the company's financial standing, profitability, and growth prospects.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial), a leading homebuilder in the United States, operates in 110 markets across 33 states. The company, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. With a market cap of $42.50 billion and a stock price of $125.69, D.R. Horton presents a compelling case for valuation analysis.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GF Value Line, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss to investors. One way to assess financial strength is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. D.R. Horton's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.55, which is worse than 51.43% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, the overall financial strength of D.R. Horton is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.06 and a operating margin of 17.95%, D.R. Horton ranks better than 82.41% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry in terms of profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in company valuation. D.R. Horton's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88.12% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, ranking better than 89.36% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. D.R. Horton's ROIC stands at 18.87, exceeding its WACC of 10.13, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.