Is Amgen (AMGN) Stock Fairly Valued?

An in-depth analysis of Amgen's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amgen Inc (

AMGN, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.56%, with a three-month gain of 13.96%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 14.83. The question we aim to answer: Is Amgen (AMGN) fairly valued?

Read on for a comprehensive valuation analysis of Amgen, which will provide insights into whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or rightly priced.

Company Overview

Amgen is a pioneer in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with a rich history in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. The company's flagship drugs include Epogen, Aranesp, Neupogen, Neulasta, Enbrel, and Otezla. Amgen's stock price currently stands at $265.05, with a market cap of $141.80 billion.

1691472371933773824.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique methodology. It considers historical trading multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

At its current price of $265.05 per share and the market cap of $141.80 billion, Amgen stock is believed to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1691472348923822080.png

Financial Strength

Understanding the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. Amgen has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is worse than 58.82% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Amgen is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1691472398945091584.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Amgen has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 35.72%, which ranks better than 97.3% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. The average annual revenue growth of Amgen is 8.2%, which ranks better than 57.11% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.7%, which ranks worse than 62.42% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Amgen's ROIC was 18.89, while its WACC came in at 7.07.

1691472416728940544.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen (

AMGN, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 62.42% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Amgen stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.