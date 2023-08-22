Is ResMed (RMD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the intrinsic value of ResMed Inc (RMD)

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ResMed Inc (

RMD, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 1.58% and a 3-month loss of -21.02%. Despite this mixed performance, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.1. This article will delve into whether ResMed is significantly undervalued by analyzing its current market standing and future prospects. We invite you to read on for a detailed valuation analysis of ResMed.

Company Overview

ResMed Inc, one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily develops and supplies flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company's increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, combined with aging populations and increasing prevalence of obesity, results in a structurally growing market. With roughly two-thirds of its revenue generated in the Americas, ResMed's balance comes from regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company's recent focus has been on digital health, aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor, and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

1691472375779950592.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's derived from a proprietary method that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

ResMed (

RMD, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $183.7 per share, ResMed has a market cap of $27 billion. Because ResMed is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1691472348944793600.png

Examining ResMed's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's essential for investors to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 90.16% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of ResMed is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ResMed is fair.

1691472400543121408.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1. Its operating margin is 27.26%, which ranks better than 90.31% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of ResMed at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of ResMed is12.2%, which ranks better than 63.54% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC was 17.78, while its WACC came in at 8.23.

1691472419778199552.png

Conclusion

Overall, ResMed (

RMD, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.