Despite a daily gain of 1.33%, Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) has experienced a 3-month loss of -29.29%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $0.89, the question arises: is Insulet's stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Insulet, encouraging readers to explore the company's intrinsic value and potential investment opportunities.

Company Overview

Founded in 2000, Insulet Corp aimed to simplify continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. This led to the creation of the Omnipod system, a small disposable insulin infusion device controlled via a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, the Omnipod system has been adopted by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide.

Insulet's current stock price stands at $226.87, with a market cap of $15.80 billion. Comparatively, the GF Value, an estimation of the company's fair value, is $364.29, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This article presents a deeper exploration of Insulet's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Insulet's stock is believed to be significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Given that Insulet is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest in its stock. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent starting points for understanding a company's financial strength. Insulet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which is worse than 77.66% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Insulet at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Insulet has been profitable for 5 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.50 billion and an EPS of $0.89. Its operating margin is 5.82%, which ranks better than 58.23% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with a company's long-term stock performance. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Insulet is 16.4%, ranking better than 70.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.1%, ranking worse than 51.86% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC was 5.68, while its WACC came in at 8.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 51.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

