On August 15, 2023, Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 0.96%, contributing to a 3-month gain of 9.01%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.65, the question arises: is this stock fairly valued? This article delves into an extensive valuation analysis of Lennar (LEN) to provide a comprehensive answer.

A Brief Overview of Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial)

Lennar, the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States based on the number of delivered homes, primarily targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers under the Lennar brand name. Its financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Lennar, based in Miami, is also involved in multifamily construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

1691473321251569664.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock. This is achieved by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Lennar's Valuation

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, Lennar's stock appears to be fairly valued. This conclusion is derived from the historical multiples at which the stock has traded, past business growth, and future business performance estimates. With its current price of $125.06 per share and a market cap of $35.60 billion, Lennar's stock seems to be trading at its fair value. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1691473302201040896.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Lennar

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.86, which ranks better than 59.05% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. With an overall financial strength of 7 out of 10, Lennar's financial strength is fair.

1691473346316730368.png

Profitability and Growth of Lennar

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Lennar has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $33.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.65. Its operating margin is 17.43%, which ranks better than 80.56% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Lennar is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Lennar is 18.5%, which ranks better than 76.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.72% of companies in the same industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Lennar's return on invested capital is 14.55, and its cost of capital is 9.67.

1691473362242502656.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Lennar (

LEN, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 78.72% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Lennar's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
