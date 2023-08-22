Steel Dynamics Inc ( STLD, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -3.19%, and a 3-month gain of 7.29%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 17.15, the question arises: is Steel Dynamics fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question by conducting a comprehensive valuation analysis. Continue reading to uncover our findings.

About Steel Dynamics Inc ( STLD , Financial)

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills, boasting an annual steel production capacity of approximately 16 million tons. The company's operations are segmented into steel operations, metals recycling operations, and steel fabrication operations. The steel operations segment generates the majority of the company's revenue. With the current stock price at $104.22 and a GF Value of $100.64, a comparison of these figures will provide a deeper understanding of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

Steel Dynamics ( STLD, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. The GF Value is GuruFocus' estimation of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples the stock has traded at previously, as well as past business growth and future estimates of the business' performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $104.22 per share, Steel Dynamics has a market cap of $17.30 billion, and the stock is believed to be fairly valued.

Because Steel Dynamics is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Steel Dynamics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.68, which is better than 64.32% of companies in the Steel industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Steel Dynamics at 8 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Steel Dynamics is strong.

Assessing Profitability and Growth

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Steel Dynamics has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $17.15. Its operating margin is 18.96%, which ranks better than 92.1% of companies in the Steel industry. Overall, the profitability of Steel Dynamics is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Steel Dynamics is 36.5%, which ranks better than 91.61% of companies in the Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 70.6%, which ranks better than 89.35% of companies in the Steel industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Steel Dynamics's ROIC is 29.54 while its WACC came in at 11.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Steel Dynamics ( STLD, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 89.35% of companies in the Steel industry. To learn more about Steel Dynamics stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

