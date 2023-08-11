Insider Sell: CFO/EVP Marci Basich Sells 1,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 11, 2023, Marci Basich, the CFO and EVP of Timberland Bancorp Inc (

TSBK, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company over the past year.

Marci Basich has been with Timberland Bancorp Inc for several years, serving in various financial roles before becoming the CFO and EVP. Her insider perspective and financial acumen make her trading activities particularly noteworthy for investors.

Timberland Bancorp Inc is a Washington-based holding company for Timberland Bank. The bank provides a wide range of banking solutions, including business and personal loans, deposit products, and wealth management, targeting small and medium-sized businesses and professionals.

Over the past year, Basich has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This selling trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Timberland Bancorp Inc, which has seen 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

1691479894808068096.png

The stock was trading at $30.1 per share on the day of Basich's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $239.294 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.90, slightly higher than the industry median of 8.65 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Timberland Bancorp Inc is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $32.36.

1691479914911367168.png

The correlation between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's common to interpret insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to consider the context. In this case, the selling trend among insiders at Timberland Bancorp Inc, including Basich, may be a factor for investors to consider. However, with the stock being fairly valued according to the GF Value, it suggests that the stock's current price accurately reflects its intrinsic value.

As always, investors should consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including the company's financial health, market conditions, and their own risk tolerance.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.