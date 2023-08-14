Simcoe Capital Management, LLC Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2023,

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's profile. The data and rankings are accurate as of August 15, 2023.

Profile of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 6 East 43rd Street, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 11 stocks, primarily in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors. The firm's top holdings include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial), Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial), Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $764 million. 1691510327285383168.png

Transaction Details

The transaction involved a reduction of 178,926 shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, representing a change of -5.21%. The shares were traded at a price of $47.81 each. Following the transaction,

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 3,254,867 shares in the company, accounting for 20.59% of their portfolio and 11.10% of the company's total shares.

Profile of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (

DFIN, Financial), a company based in the USA, operates in the Capital Markets industry. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. The company's market cap stands at $1.38 billion. The company's stock is currently priced at $47.12, with a PE percentage of 17.20. The GF Value of the stock is 32.27, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The stock has gained 109.42% since its IPO on September 21, 2016, and 19.81% year-to-date. The GF Score of the stock is 69/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. GF-Score 1691510304355123200.png

Financial Health and Performance of the Stock

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10 and a Growth Rank of 4/10. The GF Value Rank is 1/10, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The stock's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 10/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 3.70, suggesting a low risk of financial distress. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.08.

Industry Performance and Growth of the Stock

The stock's industry performance is strong, with an interest coverage of 8.52 and a ROE of 24.43. The stock's gross margin growth is 9.70%, and its operating margin growth is 19.50%. The stock's revenue growth over the past three years is 0.40%, and its EBITDA growth over the same period is 12.60%.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru who holds the most shares of the traded stock is Fisher Asset Management, LLC.

Transaction Analysis

The reduction in

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is likely to have a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, given that the stock accounts for 20.59% of their holdings. The transaction may also influence the stock's performance, considering that the firm holds 11.10% of the company's total shares. However, the stock's overvaluation and poor future performance potential, as indicated by its GF Score, suggest that the firm's decision to reduce its stake may be a strategic move to mitigate potential risks.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.