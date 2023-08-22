Oracle's Stock: A Modestly Overvalued Asset?

An in-depth analysis of Oracle's intrinsic value and financial standing

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Oracle Corp (

ORCL, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 1.91% and a 3-month gain of 21.57%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.06, the question arises: Is Oracle's stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to discover more about Oracle's financial health and the intrinsic value of its stock.

About Oracle Corp

Founded in 1977, Oracle Corp (

ORCL, Financial) has pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. The company provides database technology and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to enterprises worldwide. Today, Oracle boasts 430,000 customers in 175 countries, backed by its 136,000 employees. With its stock currently priced at $117.78 per share, we compare this with the GF Value, an estimation of the fair value, to provide an in-depth analysis of the company's value.

1691517671499104256.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests that the stock is undervalued and its future return is likely to be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Oracle (

ORCL, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. With its current price of $117.78 per share, Oracle stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

Considering Oracle's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1691517647969058816.png

For potentially higher future returns at reduced risk, consider these high-quality companies.

Oracle's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it is crucial to research and review a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Oracle has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, ranking worse than 92.06% of companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of Oracle is 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

1691517699294756864.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Oracle has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $50 billion and an EPS of $3.06. Its operating margin is 27.37%, which ranks better than 94.25% of companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Oracle is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Oracle's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 65.53% of companies in the Software industry. However, Oracle's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.4%, which ranks worse than 50.28% of companies in the Software industry, indicating poor growth.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Oracle's ROIC was 9.88 while its WACC came in at 9.75.

1691517717657419776.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Oracle (

ORCL, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 50.28% of companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Oracle stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.