25 minutes ago
D.R. Horton Inc (

DHI, Financial), a leading player in the Homebuilding & Construction industry, is currently trading at $127.13 with a market cap of $43.01 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.12% today, despite a slight loss of 2.40% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, D.R. Horton Inc has a score of 95 out of 100. This score indicates the highest outperformance potential, suggesting that the stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of D.R. Horton Inc stands at 7/10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Although the company's interest coverage data is not available, its debt to revenue ratio is 0.18, indicating a relatively low debt burden. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 6.18 suggests a low risk of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc's Profitability Rank is 10/10, indicating high profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 17.95%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, suggesting a stable financial situation. The five-year average trend of the operating margin is 15.40%, indicating an uptrend in profitability. Moreover, the company has consistently been profitable over the past ten years, with a Predictability Rank of 5.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 10/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The 5-year revenue growth rate is 20.80%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 26.50%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 38.70%, indicating robust growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of D.R. Horton Inc is 5/10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. This rank suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of D.R. Horton Inc is 6/10, indicating a moderate momentum in the stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, D.R. Horton Inc holds a strong position. Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, NVR Inc (NVR, Financial) has a GF Score of 96, and PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) has a GF Score of 93. These scores can be found on the Competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc's overall GF Score of 95 suggests a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and moderate momentum indicate a promising future stock performance. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's performance and market trends for a more accurate investment decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
