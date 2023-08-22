Ken Fisher's Q2 2023 Portfolio Update: Top Trades and Holdings

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and CIO of Fisher Investments, is a renowned figure in the investment world. With a legacy of over two decades of writing for Forbes' prestigious "Portfolio Strategy" column, Fisher has made a name for himself with his accurate market predictions, often going against Wall Street's consensus forecast. Trained by his father, the legendary investor Philip A. Fisher, Ken has authored three major finance books and has been featured in numerous global finance and business periodicals. His firm, Fisher Investments, recently filed their 13F report for Q2 2023, providing insights into their investment strategy and portfolio changes.

Overview of Fisher's Q2 2023 Portfolio

The firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, ending on June 30, contained 1,161 stocks with a total value of $180.98 billion. The top holdings were Apple Inc. (AAPL) with 5.66%, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) with 4.60%, and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) with 2.93%.

1691526509866516480.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Among the notable trades of the quarter, Fisher Investments reduced their stake in Block Inc (

SQ, Financial) by 11,218,816 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.46%. The stock traded at an average price of $62.58 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Block Inc had a market cap of $35.89 billion and a stock price of $58.83, reflecting a -32.23% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 5/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 371.20, and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

In a significant addition, Fisher Investments purchased 4,400,857 shares of PepsiCo Inc (

PEP, Financial), bringing their total holding to 4,452,316 shares. This trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $186.55 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, PepsiCo had a market cap of $250.32 billion and a stock price of $181.84, with a return of 4.23% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5/10 and 9/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-book ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78, and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

Another notable purchase was UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial), with Fisher Investments acquiring 1,548,224 shares, bringing their total holding to 1,561,174 shares. This trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $488.72 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, UnitedHealth Group had a market cap of $469.39 billion and a stock price of $506.73, with a return of -5.58% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 7/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36, and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

In conclusion, Fisher Investments' Q2 2023 portfolio reflects a strategic balance of technology and consumer staples stocks, with significant trades in Block Inc, PepsiCo Inc, and UnitedHealth Group Inc. These trades provide valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and market outlook.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.