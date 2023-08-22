Yacktman Asset Management's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), an Austin, Texas-based investment firm, recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. The firm is renowned for its focus on value equity investing, employing an objective, patient, and diligent investment approach. The firm's operational autonomy is maintained under the ownership of its partners and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., a publicly traded global asset management company. This article will delve into the details of the firm's recent transactions and portfolio updates.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q2 2023,

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio contained 67 stocks, with a total value of $10.55 billion. The firm's top holdings were CNQ (8.06%), MSFT (6.19%), and GOOG (4.74%).

1691527791721316352.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter included transactions in Olin Corp (

OLN, Financial), Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), and iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY, Financial).

New Position: Olin Corp (OLN, Financial)

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) established a new position in Olin Corp (OLN), purchasing 4,315,529 shares. This investment gave the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $53.22 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Olin Corp had a market cap of $7 billion and a stock price of $55.61. Despite a -1.54% return over the past year, the company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The valuation ratios for Olin Corp include a price-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93, and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

Reduced Position: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial)

The firm reduced its investment in Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) by 27,053 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.71%. The shares were traded at an average price of $2,641.83 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Booking Holdings had a market cap of $114.58 billion and a stock price of $3,210.23. The stock has returned 50.77% over the past year. The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The valuation ratios for Booking Holdings include a price-earnings ratio of 27.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.74, and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY, Financial)

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) sold out of its 584,913-share investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY). The shares were traded at an average price of $62.62 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, the ETF had a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price of $62.07. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

In conclusion,

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with significant transactions in diverse sectors. The firm's portfolio adjustments reflect its commitment to achieving superior investment returns over a full market cycle.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.