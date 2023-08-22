Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway, has recently filed the firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Ketterer, who co-founded Causeway in June 2001, is known for her investment research across all sectors. Prior to Causeway, she held significant roles at the Hotchkis & Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Hotchkis & Wiley. Ketterer's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 81 stocks with a total value of $3.80 billion.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Ketterer's portfolio were Ryanair Holdings PLC ( RYAAY, Financial) with 21.85%, Canadian National Railway Co ( CNI, Financial) with 9.21%, and UBS Group AG (UBS) with 4.74%.

Major Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter involved significant reductions in holdings of CNI, RYAAY, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ( TSM, Financial).

Canadian National Railway Co ( CNI , Financial)

Ketterer reduced the firm's investment in CNI by 1,845,152 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 5.22%. The stock traded at an average price of $118.58 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, CNI had a market cap of $75.21 billion and a stock price of $114.5, reflecting a -8.41% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates CNI's financial strength and profitability 5/10 and 9/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/B ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77, and a P/S ratio of 5.99.

Ryanair Holdings PLC ( RYAAY , Financial)

The firm also reduced its investment in RYAAY by 1,736,975 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 3.93%. The stock traded at an average price of $100.71 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, RYAAY had a market cap of $22.48 billion and a stock price of $98.7, reflecting a 30.02% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates RYAAY's financial strength and profitability 7/10 and 7/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/B ratio of 2.88, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79, and a P/S ratio of 1.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ( TSM , Financial)

Lastly, Ketterer reduced the firm's investment in TSM by 1,326,004 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.96%. The stock traded at an average price of $93.07 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, TSM had a market cap of $476.32 billion and a stock price of $91.84, reflecting a 2.18% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates TSM's financial strength and profitability 8/10 and 10/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/B ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09, and a P/S ratio of 6.32.

In conclusion, Ketterer's Q2 2023 portfolio reflects a strategic approach to value investing, with significant moves in key holdings. These decisions provide valuable insights into the firm's investment philosophy and strategy.