Sarah Ketterer's Q2 2023 Investment Moves: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway, has recently filed the firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Ketterer, who co-founded Causeway in June 2001, is known for her investment research across all sectors. Prior to Causeway, she held significant roles at the Hotchkis & Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Hotchkis & Wiley. Ketterer's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 81 stocks with a total value of $3.80 billion.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Ketterer's portfolio were Ryanair Holdings PLC (

RYAAY, Financial) with 21.85%, Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, Financial) with 9.21%, and UBS Group AG (UBS) with 4.74%.

1691527737774178304.png

Major Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter involved significant reductions in holdings of CNI, RYAAY, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (

TSM, Financial).

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, Financial)

Ketterer reduced the firm's investment in CNI by 1,845,152 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 5.22%. The stock traded at an average price of $118.58 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, CNI had a market cap of $75.21 billion and a stock price of $114.5, reflecting a -8.41% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates CNI's financial strength and profitability 5/10 and 9/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/B ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77, and a P/S ratio of 5.99.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial)

The firm also reduced its investment in RYAAY by 1,736,975 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 3.93%. The stock traded at an average price of $100.71 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, RYAAY had a market cap of $22.48 billion and a stock price of $98.7, reflecting a 30.02% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates RYAAY's financial strength and profitability 7/10 and 7/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/B ratio of 2.88, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79, and a P/S ratio of 1.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial)

Lastly, Ketterer reduced the firm's investment in TSM by 1,326,004 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.96%. The stock traded at an average price of $93.07 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, TSM had a market cap of $476.32 billion and a stock price of $91.84, reflecting a 2.18% return over the past year. GuruFocus rates TSM's financial strength and profitability 8/10 and 10/10, respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/B ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09, and a P/S ratio of 6.32.

In conclusion, Ketterer's Q2 2023 portfolio reflects a strategic approach to value investing, with significant moves in key holdings. These decisions provide valuable insights into the firm's investment philosophy and strategy.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.