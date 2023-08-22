Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio), an investment firm that primarily focuses on companies located in Asia Ex Japan, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023. The firm, which was established in September 1994, typically invests at least 80% of its net assets in common and preferred stocks of Asian companies, excluding Japan. This investment strategy is in line with the firm's objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation.

As of the end of Q2 2023, the firm's portfolio contained 51 stocks, with a total value of $3.46 billion. The top holdings were 2330 (7.54%), 005930 (6.35%), and 00700 (4.59%).

Top Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter included PDD Holdings Inc ( PDD, Financial), Yageo Corp ( TPE:2327, Financial), and KE Holdings Inc ( BEKE, Financial).

PDD Holdings Inc ( PDD , Financial)

The firm completely sold out its 735,000-share investment in PDD Holdings Inc (PDD), which previously accounted for 1.46% of the portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $68.81 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, PDD's stock price was $78.73, with a market cap of $104.60 billion. The stock has returned 53.76% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. PDD Holdings Inc (PDD) has a price-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53, and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

Yageo Corp ( TPE:2327 , Financial)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also sold out its 1,018,783-share investment in Yageo Corp (TPE:2327), which previously accounted for 0.47% of the portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of NT$504.39 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Yageo Corp's stock price was NT$453, with a market cap of NT$5.98 billion. The stock has returned 13.17% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Yageo Corp (TPE:2327) has a price-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03, and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

KE Holdings Inc ( BEKE , Financial)

During the quarter, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,046,213 shares of KE Holdings Inc (BEKE), bringing its total holding to 3,935,772 shares. This trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average price of $16.37 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, KE Holdings Inc's stock price was $15.695, with a market cap of $19.60 billion. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) has a price-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.78, and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

In conclusion, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio updates reflect its strategic focus on Asian markets, with significant changes in its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc, Yageo Corp, and KE Holdings Inc. These trades provide valuable insights into the firm's investment philosophy and strategy.