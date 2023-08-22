Prem Watsa Piles Into Occidental Petroleum

Guru reveals 2nd-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • The "Canadian Warren Buffett" added to his holdings of Occidental, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Orla Mining.
  • He sold out of Bank of America and Chevron.
Article's Main Image

Billionaire investor

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), the leader of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH, Financial), disclosed his second-quarter equity portfolio earlier this week. 

Known as “Canada’s

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio),” the guru’s investment strategy mimics the practices of the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO in that his insurance conglomerate purchases entire companies as well as invests its float in publicly traded companies in order to achieve a high rate of return.

For the three months ended June 30, 13F filings show the guru entered five new positions, sold out of 11 stocks and added to or trimmed a number of other existing investments.  His most notable trades included increased bets on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (

OXY, Financial), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) and Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA, Financial) as well as the divestment of Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial) and Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Occidental Petroleum

Watsa increased his stake in Occidental (

OXY, Financial) by 98.67%, investing in 2.98 million shares. The transaction had an impact of 11.48% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $60.03 per share during the quarter.

He now holds 6.02 million shares, which occupy 23.11% of the equity portfolio and is the largest holding. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 4.44% on the investment so far.

1691482943496650752.png

The Houston-based oil and gas producer has a $56.62 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $64 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-book ratio of 2.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1691483382573170688.png

At 70 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has poor performance potential. While it received high ratings for profitability and momentum, its growth and financial strength ranks are more moderate and value is low.

1691483694335787008.png

Of the gurus invested in Occidental, Buffett has the largest stake with 25.33% of its outstanding shares. Dodge & Cox and the

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also have notable holdings.

Vanguard S&P 500

The guru boosted his holding of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (

VOO, Financial) by 5,900%, buying 82,600 shares. The transaction impacted the equity portfolio by 2.19%. Shares traded for an average price of $384.18 each during the quarter.

Watsa now holds 84,000 shares, accounting for 2.23% of the equity portfolio as the seventh-largest position. GuruFocus data shows he has gained around 6.10% on the exchange-traded fund.

1691489882100203520.png

The ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P 500, was trading around $408.72 on Tuesday. Its 14-day relative strength index of 51 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

With a 0.18% stake,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru investor. The ETF is also being held by Buffett, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio).

Orla Mining

The investor upped the Orla Mining (

ORLA, Financial) stake by 29.47%, picking up 4.53 million shares. The transaction impacted the equity portfolio by 1.23%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $4.45.

He now holds 19.92 million shares in total, which represent 5.42% of the equity portfolio as the fifth-largest position. GuruFocus found Watsa has gained an estimated 22.07% on the investment to date.

1691492367325986816.png

The Canadian gold miner has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were trading around $4.51 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-book ratio of 3.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.62.

The price chart shows the stock has climbed 8.70% year to date.

1691493170841387008.png

The GF Score of 44 implies the company has poor performance potential, driven by a low profitability rank and high ratings for financial strength and momentum. However, the company did not receive growth or value ratings, so its true potential may not be accurately reflected.

1691493410352922624.png

Watsa has the largest stake in Orla Mining with 6.35% of its outstanding shares.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also own the stock.

Bank of America

Impacting the equity portfolio by -6.91%, Watsa dumped all 3.40 million shares of Bank of America (

BAC, Financial). The stock traded for an average price of $28.54 per share during the quarter.

GuruFocus says he lost around 19.38% on the investment over its lifetime.

1691514038829187072.png

The bank headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina has a $238.63 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $30.03 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1691516458615439360.png

Supported by a high value rank and middling marks for the other four criteria, the GF Score of 77 means the company will likely have average performance going forward.

Holding a 13% stake, Buffett is the largest investor of Bank of America. Other top guru investors include Dodge & Cox, Fisher,

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio).

Chevron

With an impact of -3.64% on the equity portfolio, the guru sold all 314,000 shares of Chevron (

CVX, Financial). The shares traded for an average price of $160.37 each during the quarter.

According to GuruFocus, Watsa gained 20.88% on the investment.

1691527807953272832.png

The San Ramon, California-based energy giant has a market cap of $306.07 billion; its shares were trading around $160.45 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-book ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

1691528671036178432.png

The GF Score of 86 indicates the company has good outperformance potential. While it raked in high ratings for profitability, growth, financial strength and momentum, the value rank is more moderate.

1691529271505321984.png

Buffett is Chevron’s largest guru shareholder with a 6.5% stake. Fisher, Diamond Hill and Simons’ firm also have significant positions.

Additional trades and portfolio composition

During the quarter, Watsa also established positions in Dice Therapeutics Inc. (

DICE, Financial), ATS Corp. (ATS, Financial), EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM, Financial), Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE, Financial), Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL, Financial) and Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB, Financial).

A majority of the guru’s $1.53 billion equity portfolio, which is made up of 60 stocks, was invested in the technology and energy sectors, followed by smaller positions in the real estate and basic materials spaces.

1691531589067997184.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.