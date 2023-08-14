Insider Sell: Patricia Carr Sells 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2023, Patricia Carr, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (

JAZZ, Financial), sold 158 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which we will explore in more detail.

Who is Patricia Carr?

Patricia Carr is the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. She has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations. Her role involves overseeing the company's accounting practices, including financial reporting and regulatory compliance.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a global biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases. The company's pipeline includes treatments for sleep disorders, oncology, pain management, and psychiatry. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is committed to patients, striving to create innovative and meaningful treatments that help them live more fulfilling lives.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Patricia Carr has sold a total of 2,518 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 158 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider transaction history for Jazz Pharmaceuticals shows zero insider buys and 34 insider sells over the past year.

1691600683909775360.png

The trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning, and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Patricia Carr’s recent sell, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals were trading at $138.16, giving the company a market cap of $8.84 billion.

With a price of $138.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $159.24, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1691600700385001472.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider selling, the valuation suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals may still offer value to investors. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.