BOXER CAPITAL, LLC Boosts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc

1 hours ago
BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, a San Diego-based investment firm, recently increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (

MRTX, Financial) on August 11, 2023. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both BOXER CAPITAL, LLC and Mirati Therapeutics Inc, and the potential implications of this deal.

Details of the Transaction

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC added 4,672,789 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $27.8 per share. This transaction significantly impacted the firm's portfolio by 5.68%, increasing its total holdings in the company to 6,672,789 shares. This represents 8.11% of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's portfolio and 9.77% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc's total shares.

Profile of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, located at 12860 EL CAMINO REAL, SAN DIEGO, CA, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 79 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (

RETA, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), and Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $2.16 billion. 1691812279999266816.png

Overview of Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Mirati Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company based in the United States, is focused on developing novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion. Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating a loss, the company's GF-Score of 45/100 suggests a potential for future performance. 1691812261343002624.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, Mirati Therapeutics Inc's stock has gained 42.91%, with a year-to-date change of -14.83%. Since its IPO on July 15, 2013, the stock has seen a significant increase of 163.99%. However, the stock's GF Value Rank of 4/10 and a price to GF Value of 0.38 suggest caution for potential investors.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

Mirati Therapeutics Inc's financial health, as indicated by its Balance Sheet Rank of 6/10 and Profitability Rank of 1/10, shows room for improvement. The company's Growth Rank is currently not applicable. However, its cash to debt ratio of 15.38, ranking 644, indicates a strong liquidity position.

Other Gurus' Involvement in the Stock

Other investment gurus, such as

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru holder of the stock, although the exact percentage of shares held is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a significant move that increases its stake in the oncology company. While the stock's performance and the company's financial health present a mixed picture, the transaction undoubtedly plays a crucial role in shaping BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's portfolio. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

