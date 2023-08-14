On August 14, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction in the stock market. The firm reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co by 164,778 shares. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of both Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). and Eli Lilly and Co, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reduce its stake in Eli Lilly and Co by 164,778 shares, a change of -0.16%. The shares were traded at a price of $539.08 each. This reduction had a -0.19% impact on Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s portfolio. Despite the reduction, Eli Lilly and Co still holds a significant position in the firm's portfolio, accounting for 114.5% of its holdings. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). now holds 100,449,032 shares in Eli Lilly and Co, representing 10.58% of the company's total shares.

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates separately from the Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical business, focusing on supporting causes of religion, education, and community development. The firm's assets are entirely made up of Eli Lilly and Co shares, and it currently has a market value of $9.5 billion. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). holds only one stock in its portfolio, Eli Lilly and Co.

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. The company has a market capitalization of $516.17 billion and a current stock price of $543.74. The company's stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 302.93 and a Price to GF Value of 1.79. The company's GF Score is 75/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Financial Health and Performance of Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co has a cash to debt ratio of 0.15 and an interest coverage of 21.35. The company's ROE is 63.06, and its ROA is 12.89. The company's gross margin growth is -0.70, while its operating margin growth is 5.40. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 9.80, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is 9.10. The company's financial strength is ranked 6/10, its profitability rank is 9/10, and its growth rank is 8/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 8.45.

Implications of the Transaction

The reduction in Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s stake in Eli Lilly and Co may have implications for both the firm and the stock. Despite the reduction, Eli Lilly and Co still holds a significant position in Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s portfolio. The transaction may also influence the stock's performance, given Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s significant holdings in the company. However, the exact impact of this transaction on the stock and the firm's portfolio remains to be seen.

Other gurus who hold Eli Lilly and Co in their portfolios include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 16, 2023.