BOXER CAPITAL, LLC Boosts Stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc

1 hours ago
BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, a San Diego-based investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (

TNGX, Financial). The transaction, which took place on August 11, 2023, saw the firm add 7,763,953 shares to its portfolio at a price of $5.15 per share. This move has significantly impacted the firm's portfolio, increasing its position in Tango Therapeutics by 1.82%. The firm now holds a total of 14,887,595 shares in the biotechnology company, representing 3.49% of its portfolio and 16.83% of Tango Therapeutics' total shares.

About BOXER CAPITAL, LLC

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC is an investment firm located at 12860 EL CAMINO REAL, SAN DIEGO, CA. The firm currently has 79 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $2.16 billion. Its top holdings include Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (

RETA, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), and Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA, Financial). 1691812273397432320.png

Overview of Tango Therapeutics Inc

Tango Therapeutics Inc (

TNGX, Financial), a US-based biotechnology company, is dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. The company, which went public on August 11, 2021, primarily generates revenue through collaborations. As of August 16, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $628.117 million and its stock is trading at $7.1 per share. 1691812254317543424.png

Analysis of Tango Therapeutics' Stock Performance

Since its IPO, Tango Therapeutics' stock has seen a decrease of 26.12%. However, since BOXER CAPITAL's recent acquisition, the stock has gained 37.86%. The company's GF Score is 18/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 6/10, while its profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks are all 0/10, indicating a lack of data for these metrics.

Examination of Tango Therapeutics' Financial Health

Tango Therapeutics' Altman Z score is 1.23, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 7.79, ranking it 780th in the biotechnology industry. Its interest coverage is not applicable, while its return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are -42.34% and -25.05% respectively. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, 3-year revenue growth, 3-year EBITDA growth, and 3-year earning growth are all not applicable due to insufficient data.

Evaluation of Tango Therapeutics' Predictability and Momentum

Tango Therapeutics' predictability rank is not available. The company's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day relative strength index (RSI) values are 67.29, 69.55, and 69.26 respectively. Its 6-month and 12-month momentum indices are -39.61 and -36.36 respectively, ranking it 1234th based on its 6-month momentum index.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's recent acquisition of Tango Therapeutics' shares has significantly increased its stake in the biotechnology company. Despite Tango Therapeutics' poor GF Score and potential financial distress, the firm's investment could be a strategic move based on the company's future prospects. However, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
