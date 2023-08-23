Is TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of TJX (TJX) for informed investment decisions

1 hours ago
As of August 16, 2023, TJX Companies Inc (

TJX, Financial) has shown a daily gain of 4.38% and a 3-month gain of 14.52%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.25, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This analysis aims to answer this question by shedding light on TJX's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth. Let's dive into the financials of this leading off-price retailer.

Company Overview

TJX Companies Inc (

TJX, Financial) is a dominant player in the retail industry, known for its off-price apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. With a network of over 21,000 vendors worldwide, TJX offers a treasure-hunt shopping experience, driving margins and inventory turnover. The company operates more than 4,800 stores under various banners, including T.J. Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, Homesense, and Sierra. TJX's flexible merchandising network and low-frills stores enable it to undercut conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-60%, capitalizing on various opportunities.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns.

According to this valuation method, TJX (

TJX, Financial) appears fairly valued at its current price of $89.53 per share, with a market cap of $102.90 billion. Therefore, the long-term return of TJX's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before investing. TJX has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, ranking worse than 55.13% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, GuruFocus ranks TJX's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. TJX has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $50.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.25. Its operating margin is 9.82%, which ranks better than 78.23% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of TJX is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. TJX's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 63.09% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, TJX's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.1%, which ranks worse than 60.6% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, TJX's ROIC is 20.87 while its WACC came in at 9.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of TJX (

TJX, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 60.6% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about TJX stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
