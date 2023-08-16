Is Ross Stores Inc (ROST) Fairly Valued?

A Comprehensive Analysis of Ross Stores' Valuation, Financial Strength, Profitability, and Growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023, Ross Stores Inc (

ROST, Financial) reported a daily gain of 2.21%, marking a 13.08% increase over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.51, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of Ross Stores, encouraging readers to delve into the company's financials and intrinsic value.

About Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial)

Ross Stores is a prominent American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer. The company operates over 2,000 stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners, and it targets to undercut conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. Ross Stores' unique, flexible merchandising approach, coupled with a low-frills shopping environment, maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. The company had a market cap of $39.70 billion and a stock price of $116.54 per share as of August 16, 2023.

1691835490598125568.png

The GF Value of Ross Stores

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Ross Stores' stock is believed to be fairly valued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $116.54 per share, the stock is expected to offer a long-term return close to the rate of its business growth.

1691835470142504960.png

Financial Strength of Ross Stores

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Ross Stores has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.77, ranking better than 58.76% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The overall financial strength of Ross Stores is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1691835515017363456.png

Profitability and Growth of Ross Stores

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Ross Stores has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $18.90 billion over the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is 10.49%, ranking better than 80.15% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Ross Stores is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is crucial in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ross Stores is 6.8%, ranking better than 59.54% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.7%, ranking worse than 66.7% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Ross Stores' ROIC was 21.53, while its WACC was 9.71.

1691835530704060416.png

Conclusion

In summary, Ross Stores is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 66.7% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Ross Stores stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.