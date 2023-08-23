ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial), a global leader in respiratory care devices, has seen a daily loss of -2.66% and a 3-month loss of -21.72%. Despite this, it has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.1. This raises the question: Is ResMed (RMD) significantly undervalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question.

Company Overview

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, along with ageing populations and rising obesity prevalence, is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. Recently, ResMed has focused on digital health, aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor, and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

ResMed ( RMD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $271.82, significantly higher than its current price of $ 178.01 per share. Therefore, ResMed stock appears to be significantly undervalued, and the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 90.16% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of ResMed is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1. Its operating margin is 27.26%, which ranks better than 90.31% of companies in the industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of ResMed at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. ResMed's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 63.54% of companies in the industry. ResMed's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC is 17.77 while its WACC came in at 8.27.

Conclusion

Overall, ResMed ( RMD, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.