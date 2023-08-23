Charles River Laboratories International Inc ( CRL, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.46%, with a 3-month gain of 9.15%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 9.43. Given these metrics, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL). We invite you to read on for a deeper understanding of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Founded in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services. With a current share price of $204.9, Charles River Laboratories International has a market cap of $10.50 billion.

GF Value Explanation

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Charles River Laboratories International's stock is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $204.9 per share, Charles River Laboratories International has a market cap of $10.50 billion and the stock is believed to be significantly undervalued.

Because Charles River Laboratories International is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to understand its financial strength. Charles River Laboratories International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which ranks worse than 92.41% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The overall financial strength of Charles River Laboratories International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Charles River Laboratories International is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.43. Its operating margin is 15.5%, which ranks better than 76.23% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, the profitability of Charles River Laboratories International is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Charles River Laboratories International is 13.7%, which ranks better than 57.43% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 19.3%, which ranks better than 60.73% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Charles River Laboratories International's return on invested capital is 7.25, and its cost of capital is 9.57.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 60.73% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

