Insider Sell: EVP, CFO Lee Gliha Sells 910 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc

49 minutes ago
On August 15, 2023, Lee Gliha, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc (

NXST, Financial), sold 910 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Gliha has made over the past year, during which he sold a total of 1,227 shares and made no purchases.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital, and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and The CW.

1691842291582369792.png

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future performance.

1691842306895773696.png

On the day of Gliha’s recent sell, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading for $160.03 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $5.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 8.81, which is lower than the industry median of 17.3 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

The GuruFocus Value of Nexstar Media Group Inc is $203.74, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The sale by Gliha, coupled with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, could be seen as a bearish signal. However, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that it is undervalued, which could present a buying opportunity for investors. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

