MarketAxess Holdings Inc: A High-Performing Capital Market Player with a GF Score of 97

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (

MKTX, Financial), a leading player in the Capital Markets industry, has been making waves with its impressive performance. As of August 16, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $243.97, reflecting a gain of 4.9% today, despite a slight dip of 2.55% over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, MarketAxess has a remarkable GF Score of 97 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

1691842515717586944.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of a company is a crucial indicator of its ability to withstand economic downturns. MarketAxess boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 9/10, demonstrating a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage is an impressive 871.49, indicating a low debt burden. Furthermore, its debt to revenue ratio is a mere 0.11, further emphasizing its strong financial health. The company's Altman Z-Score of 14.29 is another testament to its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank of a company is a measure of its profitability and the likelihood of it remaining profitable. MarketAxess has a perfect Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company's Operating Margin is a healthy 44.35%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 8, indicating a strong financial situation. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of a company reflects its revenue and profitability growth. MarketAxess has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.60%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 12.30%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.20%, further emphasizing its growth potential.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is a measure of a company's valuation based on historical multiples and future performance estimates. MarketAxess has a GF Value Rank of 8/10, indicating a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of a company reflects its stock performance. MarketAxess has a Momentum Rank of 5/10, indicating moderate momentum.

Competitor Analysis

MarketAxess faces competition from Interactive Brokers Group Inc (

IBKR, Financial), Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), and Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF, Financial). However, with a GF Score of 97, MarketAxess outperforms its competitors, as Interactive Brokers, Futu Holdings, and Jefferies Financial Group have GF Scores of 83, 79, and 80, respectively. More details about the competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's impressive GF Score of 97, coupled with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and fair valuation, make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite facing competition, the company's high GF Score and robust performance indicators suggest a promising future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.