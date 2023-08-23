Flanigan's Enterprises Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 95

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc (

BDL, Financial), a prominent player in the restaurant industry, is currently trading at $31 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $57.618 million and has seen a stock price gain of 3.71% today. However, over the past four weeks, the stock has experienced a slight loss of 1.59%. The company's GF Score stands at an impressive 95 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and analyze Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum ranks.

1691843146930978816.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Financial Strength rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 8.90, indicating a relatively low debt burden. The debt to revenue ratio is 0.32, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The Altman Z-Score of 2.54 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The operating margin stands at 4.96%, and the Piotroski F-Score is 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years. However, the trend of the operating margin over the past five years is -6.40%, indicating a need for improvement.

Growth Rank Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 7.40%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.80%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 16.60%, indicating strong growth potential.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's main competitors are BurgerFi International Inc (

BFI, Financial), Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR, Financial), and GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK, Financial). Compared to these competitors, Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's GF Score is significantly higher, indicating a stronger performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's overall GF Score of 95 indicates a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, impressive growth, and strong momentum make it a promising investment. However, investors should also consider the company's GF Value Rank and the performance of its competitors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.