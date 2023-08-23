Compx International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 93

Compx International Inc (

CIX, Financial), a prominent player in the Business Services industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 16, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $24.81, with a market cap of $305.506 million. The stock has seen a gain of 7.54% today and an impressive 8.48% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and its various components, providing a comprehensive analysis of its financial performance.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. Compx International Inc boasts a GF Score of 93/100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This suggests that the company has a strong likelihood of generating higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. Compx International Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10, indicating a strong financial position. The company has an impressive interest coverage of 10000.00 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00, suggesting a minimal debt burden. Its Altman Z score of 13.17 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. Compx International Inc has a Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 14.19%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 8, both of which contribute to its high profitability rank.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Compx International Inc has a Growth Rank of 9/10, indicating strong growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 7.30, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.60, both of which contribute to its high growth rank.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. Compx International Inc has a GF Value Rank of 5/10, indicating a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Compx International Inc has a Momentum Rank of 10/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Compx International Inc stands out with its high GF Score. NL Industries Inc (

NL, Financial) has a GF Score of 72, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER, Financial) has a GF Score of 14, and MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) has a GF Score of 69. This comparison further highlights the strong performance of Compx International Inc.

In conclusion, Compx International Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
