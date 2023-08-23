In a world where businesses are constantly seeking ways to simplify their financial processes, one cloud-based software platform stands out as a game-changer: Bill Holdings Inc. ( BILL, Financial). Founded in 2006, this fintech marvel has captured the hearts of companies everywhere by offering a streamlined solution to manage accounts payable, accounts receivable and other financial operations with unparalleled efficiency.

However, can this interesting company be an investment-grade stock? Let us find that out.

Business offerings

At the heart of Bill.com's offerings lies a wide range of spend and expense management products, accompanied by cutting-edge cloud-based payment services and software-as-a-service solutions. Heading this company is none other than the visionary fintech entrepreneur René Lacerte. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for strategic partnerships, Lacerte collaborates with major banks and accounting firms to reimagine the landscape of corporate payments. It all began with his realization that business owners needed a solution to streamline payments, freeing up valuable time to focus on their core competencies.

How does Bill.com make money?

Well, it's pretty straightforward. Customers subscribe to the platform and pay a fixed monthly or annual amount per user, generating steady subscription revenue. Additionally, transaction revenue comes from fees and interchange profits, adding to the company's success. Cards are frequently used in these transactions, making the entire process smooth and user-friendly.

Fueling this vibrant ecosystem are the loyal customers, whose repeat transactions form the bedrock of Bill's success, ushering in the enchanting allure of recurring revenue.

Growth prospects

Bill.com has some plans for the future. It is gearing up to enhance its accountant dashboard, making life even easier for its 6,000-plus accounting firm partners. The company is set to offer a diverse range of products, providing strategic value-added services to clients.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the comany is striving to create solutions that are more user-friendly, automated and predictive. Already an early adopter of AI, Bill.com has harnessed its power to read invoices, detect risks and manage documents. Now it is exploring the thrilling possibilities of generative AI to take customer experiences to new heights.

Tough financial situation

As we dive into Bill.com's financial performance, in the third quarter of 2023, around 455,000 consumers employed its solutions, marking an 18% increase over the same period in 2022. Revenue grew to $273 million, an increase of 63% from the same quarter in 2022. However, the company incurred loss from operations of $54.2 million, according to the third-quarter 2023 report. Also, it incurred a net loss of $31.1 million in the same quarter.

Talking about its debt position, Bill had total long-term debt consisting of borrowings from a revolving credit facility and convertible senior notes of $1.83 billion, which has soared by more than 200% from $609 million in one year. On the other hand, cash has shrunk from $2,783 to $2,663 over the same period.

Furthermore, its annual free cash flow over past several years has worsened from -$8.2 million in 2019 to -$33.7 million in 2022, suggesting a shortage of cash. If the upcoming earnings lead to an improvement in performance, it would definitely be worth watching.

With rising debt, lowering free cash flows and shrinking cash balances, Bill seems to be facing a deteriorating financial position.

Extensive competition

Bill. is not the only player in the industry, but has extensive competition. In the scenarios of tough macroeconomic situations, demand could falter and extensive competition could further create hurdles for the company.

Before we discuss competitors, let's check out how Bill Holdings is striving. The third-quarter presentation shows, with 455,000 consumers, the company processed 21 million transactions whose payment volume was $65 billion. Out of the total customers, standalone customers were just 198,000, which is around 43% of the total customers. With reference to the above graph, it's worth noting the sluggish growth for standalone customers over the past several quarters.

Bill is not alone in this fierce race; let's check out some of the other players in this thrilling showdown.

First up, we have AvidXchange Holdings ( AVDX, Financial), a trailblazer in accounts payable automation and payment solutions. Its impressive first-quarter performance of 18.3 million transactions, coupled with a soaring total payment volume of $17.7 billion, speaks volumes of its unwavering ambition to conquer new heights.

Next, Billtrust ( BTRS, Financial), the undisputed champion of accounts receivable automation, celebrated a momentous milestone in 2022 crossing the $100 billion payments volume mark with a staggering 35% year-over-year increase. Its website shows that, with over 2,400 customers globally and more than 423 million bills presented to 13 million buyers, the impact is simply awe-inspiring.

Fiserv Inc. ( FI, Financial), an American multinational financial technology services provider, emerges as a formidable force with 5% growth in merchant volume and transactions, boasting an astounding $231 billion in Clover annualized gross product voluem in the first quarter. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence shines through, with 1,200 financial institutions experiencing a remarkable 32% growth in clients and a 42% increase in Zelle transactions. It built CardHub, which is used by 1,000 financial institutions and can be fully integrated into their mobile banking app, as per the latest call transcript.

In the realm of payment automation solutions, Tipalti dazzled with a remarkable 50% surge in transactions in 2022, amassing an annualized payment volume of $43 billion. As per Tilpalti’s official website, the cloud-based platform touches the lives of over 3,000 mid-market customers across a staggering 196 countries, making an indelible impact on the global stage.

Last but not least, we have Block Inc. ( SQ, Financial), boasting an impressive lineup that includes the Cash App, Square Point-of-Sale and the popular TIDAL streaming service. Its outstanding transaction-based revenue of $5.70 billion in 2022 marks a spectacular 19% year-over-year increase. With a transaction-based gross profit of $2.34 billion, growing by 13% year over year, the company exemplifies the spirit of innovation and growth.

Valuation report

In the exciting world of software companies, Bill's lackluster performance has failed to impress analysts and investors alike. With a price-book ratio of 2.69 that ranks below a majority of oompetitors, it remains far from enviable and struggles to keep up.

Similarly, its return on equity of -3.04% falls short, highlighting its tough position in the fierce market.

Summary

In an unpredictable market, Bill's performance is a clear case of missed opportunities and failed execution. Investors and observers are growing increasingly skeptical about its future prospects in the software industry.

The company's journey has been filled with ups and downs, and yes, it has faced challenges. The past five years have seen increasing losses, with an annual rate of -65.7%. It seems that its resilience and ability to navigate financial waters have only led Bill to a prolonged period of unprofitability rather than genuine success.

Overall, a deteriorating balance sheet, high valuations, extensive competition and a dull outlook do not make Bill.com very appealing.

Disclaimer/Disclosure

We do not have any long-term or short-term position in the shares of Bill.com either, through stock ownership, derivatives, or other instruments. We wrote this article to express our opinions and are not receiving compensation from any individual or entity for it.

It would be best if you did not treat any opinion expressed in this article as a specific inducement to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of our opinion. This is not investment advice. Before you invest in anything you read in our articles or those of other people offering investment advice online, do research to verify the soundness of what you have read. Please consult your investment advisor before making any decisions.