On August 14, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, reduced its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial) by 10.39%. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved a reduction of 4,010,910 shares, which had a -0.44% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $4.17 each. After the transaction, Saba Capital held a total of 34,586,903 shares in Templeton Global Income Fund, representing 3.78% of their portfolio. The firm's holdings in the traded stock stood at 33.66%.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial) is a US-based closed-end fund that seeks high current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, including emerging markets. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $416.124 million.

Analysis of Templeton Global Income Fund's Stock

As of August 16, 2023, the stock price of Templeton Global Income Fund was $4.05. The company's PE percentage was 0.00, indicating that the company was at a loss. The GF Value of the stock was 0.00, and the price to GF Value was also 0.00. The stock had a GF Score of 40/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank was 8/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank were 2/10 and 0/10, respectively. The stock's F Score was 4, and its Z Score was 0.00.

Financial Health of Templeton Global Income Fund

The company's cash to debt rank was 1, indicating a weak financial position. The company's ROE and ROA were -7.85 and -7.63, respectively. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and revenue growth over 3 years were all 0.00. The company's EBITDA growth over 3 years and earning growth over 3 years were also 0.00.

Stock Performance Indicators

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day were 25.73, 33.49, and 38.49, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month was -3.57, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month was -10.00. The stock's RSI 14 Day rank was 467, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank was 751.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent transaction has reduced its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.39%. The transaction has a significant impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. Value investors should closely monitor the situation and consider the potential implications of this transaction.