Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -3.87%, but its 3-month gain stands at 24.72%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 9.32. With these metrics in mind, the key question is: Is this stock modestly undervalued? This article will explore the valuation analysis of Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to provide a comprehensive answer.

Company Overview

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, serving the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. The company partners with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology, following a fabless manufacturing model. At its current price of $498.79 per share, Monolithic Power Systems has a market cap of $23.80 billion.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation measure that provides a snapshot of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, represents the ideal trading value of the stock. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Monolithic Power Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000, ranking better than 99.89% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. This strong balance sheet earns Monolithic Power Systems a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is typically less risky, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Monolithic Power Systems has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. The company's profitability rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Monolithic Power Systems's growth ranks better than 87.66% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, suggesting the company is creating value for its shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. Monolithic Power Systems's ROIC is 42.26, and its WACC is 10.49, suggesting the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. To learn more about Monolithic Power Systems stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

