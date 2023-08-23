Is Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) Modestly Undervalued?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (

MPWR, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -3.87%, but its 3-month gain stands at 24.72%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 9.32. With these metrics in mind, the key question is: Is this stock modestly undervalued? This article will explore the valuation analysis of Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to provide a comprehensive answer.

Company Overview

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, serving the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. The company partners with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology, following a fabless manufacturing model. At its current price of $498.79 per share, Monolithic Power Systems has a market cap of $23.80 billion.

1691880771935010816.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation measure that provides a snapshot of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, represents the ideal trading value of the stock. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Monolithic Power Systems (

MPWR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1691880753106780160.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Monolithic Power Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000, ranking better than 99.89% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. This strong balance sheet earns Monolithic Power Systems a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10.

1691880792663261184.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is typically less risky, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Monolithic Power Systems has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. The company's profitability rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Monolithic Power Systems's growth ranks better than 87.66% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, suggesting the company is creating value for its shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. Monolithic Power Systems's ROIC is 42.26, and its WACC is 10.49, suggesting the company is creating value for shareholders.

1691880809717301248.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power Systems (

MPWR, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. To learn more about Monolithic Power Systems stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.