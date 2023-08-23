On August 16, 2023, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc ( JBHT, Financial) reported a daily loss of 2.45%, with a 13.85% gain over the past three months. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 8.19. But is the stock fairly valued? Let's delve into a valuation analysis to answer this question.

Company Overview

JB Hunt Transport Services ranks among North America's top surface transportation companies by revenue. Its primary operating segments include intermodal delivery, dedicated trucking services, for-hire truckload, heavy goods final-mile delivery, and asset-light truck brokerage. With a market cap of $20.10 billion and a current stock price of $194.65, JB Hunt Transport Services appears to be fairly valued based on the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $200.28.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

JB Hunt Transport Services' current stock price aligns closely with the GF Value, indicating that it is fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. JB Hunt Transport Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is worse than 69.49% of companies in the Transportation industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of JB Hunt Transport Services at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of JB Hunt Transport Services is strong.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. JB Hunt Transport Services has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $13.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.19. Its operating margin of 8.61% is better than 51.6% of companies in the Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks JB Hunt Transport Services's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of JB Hunt Transport Services is 18.5%, which ranks better than 78.46% of companies in the Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.1%, which ranks better than 64.22% of companies in the Transportation industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, JB Hunt Transport Services's return on invested capital is 14.81, and its cost of capital is 11.47.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of JB Hunt Transport Services appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 64.22% of companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about JB Hunt Transport Services stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.