Executive Vice President Douglas Jellison Sells 5,194 Shares of Nucor Corp

26 minutes ago
On August 14, 2023, Douglas Jellison, Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp (

NUE, Financial), sold 5,194 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where Jellison has sold a total of 5,194 shares and purchased none.

Douglas Jellison is a key figure in Nucor Corp, serving as the Executive Vice President. His decisions and actions can significantly impact the company's stock performance and overall market perception.

Nucor Corp is a prominent player in the steel production industry. The company operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. Nucor is the largest steel manufacturer in the United States, producing a wide range of steel and steel products. The company's operations also extend to international markets.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's stock performance, although it's important to consider other factors such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification.

On the day of Jellison's recent sell, Nucor Corp's shares were trading at $172.92, giving the company a market cap of $41.9 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.78, lower than the industry median of 11.55 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that Nucor Corp's stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, with a price of $172.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $143.76, Nucor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent sell by Douglas Jellison might raise eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The company's stock is currently trading at a lower price-earnings ratio than its industry peers and its own historical average, suggesting potential undervaluation. However, the GF Value indicates a modest overvaluation. Investors should keep a close eye on Nucor Corp's performance and insider trading activities to make informed decisions.

