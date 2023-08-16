Lorber David A Acquires Significant Stake in PhenixFIN Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 16, 2023,

Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 187,099 shares in PhenixFIN Corp (PFX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio) and PhenixFIN Corp, and the potential implications for investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 16, 2023, with

Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio) purchasing 187,099 shares of PhenixFIN Corp at a price of $37.14 per share. Despite the significant number of shares acquired, the transaction had no impact on Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio due to its size. The firm now holds 8.95% of PhenixFIN Corp's total shares.

Profile of Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio)

Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm's portfolio consists of seven stocks, with a total equity of $1 million. Its top holdings include MDC Partners Inc (MDCA, Financial), Ashland Inc (ASH, Financial), DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG, Financial), Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U, Financial), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Consumer Cyclical and Real Estate sectors. 1691993444387389440.png

Overview of PhenixFIN Corp

PhenixFIN Corp, formerly known as Medley Capital Corp, is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately held middle market companies. PhenixFIN Corp's portfolio consists of securities across all sectors, and it mainly invests in senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes, and warrants and minority equity securities. The company's market capitalization stands at $77.215 million, and its current stock price is $36.97. 1691993424716103680.png

Analysis of PhenixFIN Corp's Financials

PhenixFIN Corp's PE Percentage is 5.05, indicating that the company is profitable. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's GF Score is 38/100, its Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 1/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is 0.00.

PhenixFIN Corp's Performance in the Asset Management Industry

PhenixFIN Corp's Cash to Debt ratio is 0.14, ranking it 1216th in the Asset Management industry. The company's ROE is -2.50, and its ROA is -1.50, ranking it 897th and 884th in the industry, respectively. The company's Gross Margin Growth and Operating Margin Growth are both 0.00.

PhenixFIN Corp's Stock Momentum

The company's RSI 5 Day is 74.26, its RSI 9 Day is 66.31, and its RSI 14 Day is 61.28. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.66, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 2.08. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1584, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 531.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of 187,099 shares in PhenixFIN Corp is a significant transaction that could have implications for both the firm and the company. Despite the size of the transaction, it had no impact on Lorber David A (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio due to its size. PhenixFIN Corp's financials and performance in the Asset Management industry provide valuable insights into the company's current state and future prospects. Investors should monitor the situation closely for potential opportunities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.